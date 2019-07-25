“In accordance with Hashem‘s command to Yehoshua, Kalev son of Jephunneh was given a portion among the Judites, namely, Kiryat Arba—that is, Chevron” JOSHUA 15:13 (The Israel Bible™)

Although Eretz Yisrael is divided among the tribes by divinely-directed lots, Kalev asks for, and receives, Chevron. He and Yehoshua had been the only scouts sent by Moshe who stayed loyal to God and promised the people that they could succeed in entering the land (Numbers 13:30). Therefore, he receives this reward. As Rabbi Shlomo Aviner writes, “He had something even greater than the determination of the divine lots — he had self-sacrifice.” Kalev had risked his safety by speaking against the ten evil spies, and was also willing to risk his life by fighting the Canaanites for Chevron. Self-sacrifice for Eretz Yisrael is greatly rewarded.