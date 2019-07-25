Complaint Filed But Ilhan Omar Refuses to Answer Whether She Married Her Brother

Judicial Watch announced on Tuesday that it filed a complaint with the House of Representatives Office of Congressional Ethics calling for a full investigation of Rep. Ilhan Omar to determine whether she violated both federal law and Minnesota state laws pertaining to perjury, immigration fraud, marriage fraud, state and federal tax fraud, and federal student loan fraud.

The complaint states that Omar may have entered into a fraudulent marriage with her brother, enabling him to immigrate to the US. In addition, Omar has been accused of filing joint tax returns in 2014 and 2015 with someone, while being married to another man, Ahmed Hirsi.