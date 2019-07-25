Turkey Threatens NBA Player after Mocking Erdogan’s ‘Heart Attack’

But let justice well up like water Amos 5:24 (The Israel Bible™)

After Celtics Center Enes Kanter mocked Ergogan’s alleged heart attack, the Turkish consulate in New York threatened the organizers of a free Basketball clinic that was to be given by the NBA star. Following the threats, the event was canceled.

The clinic was to be given by Turkish NBA player Enes Kanter. It was to be hosted by the Islamic Center of Long Island. But the event was canceled following threats that the mosque allegedly received from the Turkish Consulate according to Kanter.

Kanter tweeted that he was supposed to give the clinic this coming weekend for more than 300 children “as part of charity and giving back to all communities.” However, the Celtics center added that the Islamic Center of Long Island canceled the clinic soon after the Turkish Consulate of New York “threatened the mosque, sent out their goons and encouraged people in Turkey to call the mosque and leave threatening messages.”

Such a disgrace that @TRConsulNY attacked @ICLINY through their bully tactics and caused my camp’s cancellation; they punished over 300+ New Yorker kids who were supposed to have a free Basketball camp. This is how the #TurkishDictator operates. pic.twitter.com/CmHmnqWSgH — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) July 25, 2019

It would have been the 34th clinic conducted by Kanter in more than “25 states this summer”, he noted.

“I do these camps as part of charity and giving back to all communities, whether they are Jewish, Muslim, Christian or have no faith at all,” Kanter added.

Rumors have been circulating on Social media claiming that Erdogan suffered a heart attack and even died.

The rumors reached Kantor who used the opportunity to mock the Turkish leader saying that Erdogan “Can’t have a heart attack. He doesn’t have a heart.”

He can’t have a heart attack.

He doesn’t have a heart. https://t.co/QUgy86rwLF — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) July 22, 2019

Initially, the Turkish government refused to confirm or deny the rumors but when pressed about Erdogan’s health, an associate close to the matter said that Erdogan is “resting“.