Should Jews Pray for the Death of Erdogan?

“But if the watchman sees the sword advancing and does not blow the shofar, so that the people are not warned, and the sword comes and destroys one of them, that person was destroyed for his own sins; however, I will demand a reckoning for his blood from the watchman. Ezekiel 33:6 (The Israel Bible™)

Last week, rumors lit up social media purporting that Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had a heart attack. Some rumors alleged that the Turkish government was, in fact, hiding Erdogan’s death from the public. Those rumors have been dispelled and the Turkish president has appeared in public. In 2017, Erdogan collapsed while on vacation during the Ramadan period. Erdogan claimed that the incident was due to a minor blood pressure issue but rumors abounded, claiming he was battling cancer.

Turkey as an enemy of Israel

Turkey’s status as a member in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is being questioned. Their role in Syria frequently counters American interests and their recent acquisition of the advance Russian S-400 anti-air system designed to shoot down NATO air assets is problematic.

Israel and Turkey have a history of diplomatic relations including military cooperation but Erdogan has been a decidedly anti-Israel force since he took power in 2003, using anti-Zionist rhetoric to vie for leadership of the Sunni Muslim world. On Friday, Erdogan spoke at a meeting of his Justice and Development Party in Ankara, calling Israel a terrorist state. In 2018, he called on the Muslim world to defend Jerusalem from the “Israeli invaders.”

Kabbalistic death curse

Erdogan’s role as a threat to Israel raises the possibility of resorting to spiritual measures to resolve a political and military threat. Rabbi Yosef Dayan, a member of the Sanhedrin and a descendant of King David, has experience in this grave matter. In 1995, Rabbi Dayan was involved in involved in invoking the Pulsa DiNura of Yitzhak Rabin on October 6,1995.

The Pulsa diNura (The Lashes of Fire) is a purportedly Kabbalistic ceremony in which the destroying angels are invoked to block heavenly forgiveness of the subject’s sins, causing all the curses named in the Bible to befall him resulting in his death.

Rabin was assassinated within the month.

In July 2005, the prayer was invoked again, targeting Ariel Sharon who had ordered the dismantling of the Jewish community in Gush Katif. Six months later Sharon suffered two strokes and was in a coma.

Rabbi Dayan explained his motivation, noting that the Talmud states that the death of evil men is good for the world.

“It is certainly good to pray for evil men to die,” Rabbi Dayan said to Breaking Israel News. “Erdogan is unabashedly a hater of Israel so it is praiseorthy, even required, to pray for his demise. Of course, before praying for him to die, we need to pray for Israel to do tshuva (repent) since it may be due to our sins that he is being sent against us. God created Man with freechoice. It is therefore possible, even necessary, to judge men according to their choices.”

Rabbi Dayan emphasized that the Pulsa DiNura was to be used specifically against Jews and not against non-Jews.

“What we have today is not just a political conflict,” Rabbi Dayan said. “This is a battle between universal truth versus a world built on lies. It is therefore necessary to turn to the Creator and include him in this situation, to help us defeat evil men. And when this happens, we need to thank God.”

Judging World Leaders

Rabbi Yehoshua Hollander acted as the counsel for the defense in 2015 when the Sanhedrin , judged the Pope in absentia for for crimes leading to the mortal endangerment of Israel and the Jewish nation. Rabbi Hollander agreed that it was necessary to pray for the death of Erdogan.

“If you can kill him in a war then certainly you can pray for him to die, for God to do the job. If a head of state threatens Israel, he can carry out via many different agents.

The rabbi emphasized that the Turkish Armed Forces collectively rank as the second-largest standing military force in NATO, after the U.S. Armed Forces and would pose a significant existential threat to Israel should Erdogan order them to carry out what he has already threatened.

“This is actually much worse than a simple threat made by a criminal or potential murderer,” Rabbi Hollander said, citing the Torah law which requires killing a potential murderer before he kills.

Rabbi Hollander related a story in which he met with Muslim leaders of Arab communities in Israel. The discussion turned to the difficulty in defining ‘bad people.’ Rabbi Hollander stated his opinion that there were no bad people. He described a theoretical case in which a young Muslim man heard lectures from the Imam about how it was praiseworthy to kill Jews.

“If he attacks a Jew, he is being ‘good’,” Rabbi Hollander related. “If the Jew succeeds in defending himself and kills the young man, he isn’t doing so because the boy is ‘bad.’ He kills the boy because he has the right to defend himself.”

The Muslim leaders accepted Rabbi Hollander’s claim. The rabbi applied this rule to the conflict with Erdogan.

“Everyone has freedom of speech but a threat can be proactively responded to. They do not have the right to threaten and certainly, they cannot threaten with impunity. This is especially true of national leaders. Erdogan has explicitly threatened to destroy Israel and the Jews have the right to defend themselves with any means at their disposal. And this includes the power of prayer.”

“This should not be done in hate or anger,” Rabbi Hollander explained. “You should honor your enemy by killing him.”