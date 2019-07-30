Report: Israel Attacks Iranian Military Targets in Iraq

I will send strangers against Babylon, and they shall winnow her. And they shall strip her land bare; They shall beset her on all sides On the day of disaster Jeremiah 51:3 (The Israel Bible™)

It was reported in Debka File, an English language Israeli military intelligence website, that on Sunday, the Israeli air force attacked Iranian military targets in Iraq for the second time in ten days. Debka cited Iraqi military sources who reported seeing Israeli air force jets attacking a consignment of ballistic missile launchers stored at Camp Ashraf in Diyala Governorate Iraq approximately 80 kilometers from the border. The missiles were allegedly transferred from Iran to Iraq. According to the report, up to 40 military personnel were killed in the attack.

On July 19, Iraq’s Al-Shuhada military base north of Baghdad was bombed by a drone. According to Al Arabiya, at least one person was killed and two wounded in the attack. The base was reportedly used by pro-Iranian al-Shaabi militias which had recently received Iranian ballistic missiles hidden inside food-delivery trucks. Arab media blamed either Israel or the U.S.but neither government commented.

Asharq Al-Awsat, an Arabic-language newspaper published in London, cited Western diplomatic sources as saying an Israeli F-35 carried out the mission.

These are not the first attacks targeting Iranian assets in Iraq that have been attributed to Israel. In June 2018, Iraq blamed Israel Israel for an attack which killed 20-40 pro-Iranian militia. The attack was initially blamed on the U.S. but a U.S.official claimed Israel was responsible.

In the past, the Israeli government has admitted to conducting airstrikes against Iranian military targets in Syria, mostly targeting shipments of missiles to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Last week, Breaking Israel News reported that Israel hit Syrian targets in an aerial assault.