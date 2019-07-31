Woman with ALS in Israel Helps At-Risk Youth via Jewelry Making

You shall not insult the deaf, or place a stumbling block before the blind Leviticus 19:14 (The Israel Bible™)

Meet Debbie, who is fighting ALS, and is paralyzed from her feet up to her head, and Ofer, a social entrepreneur with a passion for making other people’s dreams come true. Together, they achieved Debbie’s dream and established a social project (MASEI/מיזם חברתי “מַסְעֵי”), which rehabilitates youth in distress, coming from difficult social backgrounds through jewelry making. Watch the story of Debbie & Ofer’s inspirational friendship: