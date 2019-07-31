Ocasio Cortez: Palestinians Riot Due to Lack of Clean Water

He who spurns reproof is a brutish man Proverbs 12:1 (The Israel Bible™)

Freshman Congresswoman (D-NY) Alexandria Ocasio Cortez just added another brick in her growing anti-Israel platform. In an interview on the hip-hop program “Ebro in the Morning” with Ebro Darden, she managed to call “the occupation” by Israel a human rights issue while accusing Israel of depriving Palestinians of water.

To be fair, it should be noted that Darden, the host, framed his inquiry in language that was even more egregious than AOC’s answer. He described Israel and the U.S. as “corrupt governments working together”.

“White supremacist Jews who are legit aligning with racism,” he said. “What’s going on in Israel is very very criminal.”

AOC said, “I agree, I agree,” lamenting the fact that people who had more life experience than her simply did not understand the issue.

“I think where we are at when it comes to Israel Palestine is very much a generational issue,” explained Cortez who is current being sued by former assemblyman Dov Hikind. “When we start to look at it through that lens, a lot of this stuff starts to make sense. Young Jews in Israel are sick of this. The Netanyahu Administration is very much like the Trump Administration.”

“There’s this idea that if you criticize a policy of Israel, the right wants to advance this notion that if you engage in a critique of Israeli policy, that you are anti-Semitic. But it’s the furthest thing from the truth.”

It should be noted that the ink is still wet on AOC’s signature at the bottom of the pro-Boycott Divestment Sanctions Movement bill promoted by Rep. Ilhan Omar. BDS, with ties to terrorist organizations, calls for the dismantling of Israel “From the river to the sea.” The bill compared Israel to Nazi Germany.

“The same way that me criticizing Trump doesn’t make me anti-American, criticizing the occupation doesn’t make you anti-Israel,” AOC said in the interview. “It doesn’t mean that you are against the existence of a nation. It means that you believe in human rights and Palestinian human rights are equal to Israeli human rights.”

It should be noted that Israel is the only country in the Middle East in which Palestinian’s have full equality. AOC went on to claim that the cause of the Palestinian’s rioting was due to Israel depriving them of clean water.

“Once people have no access to clean water, they have no choice but to riot,” AOC said. “I am not only even talking about Palestinians. I am talking about people in the United States.”

This statement is entirely false and has no connection to any reality. It is interesting to note that an Israeli company, Watergen, recently donated a machine that produces clean water from thin air to a church in Flint, Michigan which is suffering from a water crisis.