New Israel Fund Grantees Continue To Act Against the State of Israel and the IDF

Adalah is an Israeli-Arab organization founded in 1996, that works “to achieve the individual and collective rights of the Palestinian Arab minority in Israel in the following areas: land and planning rights, political and civil rights, economic rights, social and cultural rights and prisoners’ rights. The organization also defends the human rights of Palestinians living under the occupation, based on international humanitarian law and international human rights law.”

According to NGO Monitor, from 2014-2017 the radical American non-profit organization, the New Israel Fund awarded Adalah grants totaling $462,391.

This organization is active in defending terrorists, activities against the anti-boycott law that protects Israeli interests, harming Israel’s ability to deter terror attacks, harming the IDF’s ability to defend itself against the filing of false lawsuits by Palestinians. These activities include joint actions by Adalah and the Palestinian organizations Al-Haq, Al-Mezan Center from Human Rights, DCI-P and PCHR.

These organizations were exposed in a special report, Terrorists in Suits published by Israel’s Ministry of Strategic Affairs in February 2019. That report details the activities of these Palestinian organizations with respect to the boycott against Israel, as well as the connection between the organizations and terror organizations.

Adalah is active, together with the Association for Civil Rights in Israel working to protect terrorists. On October 11, 2015, Alaa Ziad, an Israeli citizen from Umm al-Fahm, perpetrated a ramming and stabbing attack at the Gan Shmuel intersection. During the attack, the terrorist ran over an Israeli soldier he seriously wounded, Orel Azuri, seriously wounding her, and ran over another soldier. The terrorist then exited the car and stabbed Azuri and two other people. A total of four Israelis were injured in this terror attack. The District Court sentenced the terrorist to 25 years in prison. In August 2017, the Haifa District Court approved a request by Interior Minister Aryeh Deri to revoke Ziad’s citizenship.

Adalah and ACRI immediately petitioned the Supreme Court against the District Court decision. So far, the court hasn’t ruled on this petition.

On another occasion, on October 30, 2017, the IDF exploded and sealed an attack tunnel dug by the Islamic Jihad from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory. Media reports said that eight people, including Jihad activists, were killed and others who were in the tunnel were reported missing. Adalah and the Red Cross requested that the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) allow Palestinian rescue teams to approach the border to search for the missing. COGAT replied that Israel was working on the issue but would not allow Gazan organizations to search for missing without progress on the issue of the captive and missing Israelis in the Gaza Strip.

On November 6, 2017, Adalah and Al-Mezan submitted a petition against the IDF. This petition was struck down following the state’s announcement that the bodies of 5 terrorists had been located. The state issued a second notice, clarifying that the bodies would only be returned in exchange for progress on the issue of the Israeli citizens and IDF casualties held in the Gaza Strip.

According to the Israeli Institute for Democracy, the State of Israel has the right to apply conditions to the return of the bodies of Palestinian dead found in the tunnel to their families in an arrangement that will include a response to the identical humanitarian demand of the families of IDF soldiers whose bodies are being held by Hamas. Even so, Adalah, with financing by the New Israel Fund, chose to defend the position of the Gazan terror organizations, which was likely to make the return of the IDF soldiers missing since Operation Cast Lead more difficult.

The New Israel Fund continues to actively support a boycott against Israel. Shamefully their work through Adalah and others harms the State of Israel. We continue to call upon donors to the new Israel Fund, including the Nathan Cummings Foundation, Alisa Doctoroff, Oz Benamram and others to stop supporting these awful organizations.