IDF Kills Hamas Terrorist After Wounding 3 IDF Soldiers

A Hamas terrorist was killed after he opened fire at IDF troops on Israel’s southern border with Gaza on Thursday reports Ynet.. After he managed to lightly injure an officer and two additional troops from the Golani brigade, he was then eliminated when the IDF returned fire.

The terrorist has been identified as Hani Abu Salah, a member of Hamas’ Preventative force. Salah allegedly was wearing fatigues and armed with several grenades when he opened fire on IDF troops with an AK-47 rifle. He also lobbed at least one grenade at them during the attack.

The showdown took place in a section of the fence where the IDF was installing barriers against subterranean infiltration.

At around 2:00 AM on Thursday, Salah was identified approaching the border fence. At this point, it was unclear to the IDF that he was armed. The Golani team responded to the sighting and inspected the section of the border where the terrorist was identified. Salah then opened fire and threw hand grenades at the force injuring a total of three IDF soldiers. The terrorist reportedly used large mounds from dirt that was dug to install these underground barriers as cover when facing off against the Israeli squadron.

All three soldiers that were injured from the cross-border attack were lightly wounded and evacuated to the Soroka Medical Center in Be’er Sheva.

Salah’s body is currently in the IDF’s possession.

It was reported in 0404 that Simcha Goldin, father of MIA IDF troop Hadar Goldin who was MIA during Operation Protective Edge in 2014, demanded that the IDF not return Salah’s body to Gaza until his son’s body be returned from Hamas.

