Trump’s Grandchild Sent to Jewish Summer Camp to Learn Importance of Israel

How good and how pleasant it is that brothers dwell together (Psalm 133:1)

Ivanka Trump dropped her kids off at Camp Morasha (inheritance) for a 3-day retreat reported Matzav. The Lakewood PA camp welcomed Ivanka’s eldest, Arabella, to their ‘Morasha Mania’ program.

The sleepaway camp’s mission according to its site is to: “nurture the camper’s commitment to Torah, Modern Orthodoxy, and Zionism”.

Among other things, the camp “inculcates the value of good citizenship — as Jews, Americans, and supporters of Israel”. Their site

Morasha also believes that: “the Torah is a tree of life that nurtures our campers and enables them to learn Torah in formal and informal ways from passionate, inspiring teachers, counselors and staff, and from each other. Torah learning, mitzvah observance, and Zionism define the natural rhythm of Morasha.”

The ‘Morasha Mania’ program is designed for prospective campers to experience Morasha first-hand. The cost is $295 and is geared for 2nd – 4th Grade boys and girls. The programs run from July 29 – July 31.

Morasha has other programs that send campers to Israel for the entire summer. Sulam (ladder) is one of those programs and is described on the camp’s website as: “An incredibly transformative summer experience in Israel, imparting an everlasting love for and connection to Eretz Yisrael, Medinat Yisrael, and Am Yisrael. Campers leave with an understanding and appreciation for their homeland and form life-lasting friends – all while having the time of their lives.”

According to the site, the Secret service will be staying with the Arabella, while one agent will be staying at an adjacent bunk. Others will stay in a nearby hotel. ‬

Breaking Israel News has written several stories about President Trump’s connection to the Jewish people.

His daughter, Ivanka, converted to Judaism before marrying her husband Jared. She has chosen the Hebrew name Yael and even waved a lulav in the White House.