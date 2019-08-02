“I had resolved to adopt you as My child, and I gave you a desirable land—the fairest heritage of all the nations” JEREMIAH 3:19 (The Israel Bible™)

Yirmiyahu describes the Land of Israel as eretz chemda (ארץ חמדה), ‘a desirable land.’ The commentator Radak explains that Yirmiyahu uses this description since Eretz Yisrael is desired by all the nations. Hashem’s holy presence is so palpable there, that everyone senses its holiness and wants it. One needs to look no further than the morning newspapers or the nightly news to appreciate the accuracy of the Radak’s words. Despite its small size, Israel is a “desired land” sought after by “all the nations.”