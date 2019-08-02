Interview With Sanhedrin Spokesman: Conference for Organization of 70 Nations Intended to Replace United Nations

In token of abundant authority And of peace without limit Upon David‘s throne and kingdom, That it may be firmly established In justice and in equity Now and evermore. The zeal of the lord of Hosts Shall bring this to pass.” Isaiah 9:6 (The Israel Bible™)

In an in-depth interview, Professor Hillel Weiss answers questions about the upcoming conference of the Organization of 70 nations. The conference will be held on September 26, the anniversary of the day Jewish tradition believes the world was created. The Sanhedrin will be hosting this as the first conference of the Organization of 70 Nations. The conference will be a powerful start as representatives from several nations will attend.

The conference is to bring together all of the nations under the common belief in the sanctity of the Bible and the sanctity of all of mankind. The members of the organization agree to the sanctity of Jerusalem and the Temple’s, as well as the sanctity of God’s covenant established with all of mankind through Noah. Every nation and ethnic group who sees itself as part of humanity and therefore accepts responsibility to join in a universal covenant of brotherhood of peace is invited to take their place in this Organization of 70 Nations.”