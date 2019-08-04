Wanted: People who Don’t Realize they Own Property in Jerusalem

But the land must not be sold beyond reclaim, for the land is Mine; you are but strangers resident with Me Leviticus 25:23 (The Israel Bible™)

Jerusalem City Councilman and director of the Israel Land Fund (ILF) Aryeh King, is calling on the public to help locate Jews worldwide who own property in Jerusalem without even realizing it.

Hundreds of acres of property in strategically vital areas of Jerusalem are legally owned by Jewish people worldwide who for the most part have no idea that the properties even exist, Jerusalem City Councilman and director of the Israel Land Fund (ILF) Aryeh King told Arutz 7.

King is currently undergoing efforts to identify Jewish absentee owners of property inside Jerusalem. The overwhelming majority of them live abroad and might be unaware of their own rights to the land in question.

“In east Jerusalem, there are a few areas where we located hundreds of land plots which are registered under Jewish names. The Jewish people who bought these properties live in the UK, Canada, and the US. Some are from Australia and even Israel.”

“They all purchased the land prior to the establishment of the state, before 1948, between 922-1938. These properties are located in strategic places – extremely strategic locations today for Jerusalem’s future.”

The properties were originally acquired in areas that today are inside the municipal borders of Jerusalem. However, at the time, they were considered to be outside of the city limits.

King explained that the properties were situated in neighborhoods such as Beit Safafa, an Arab populated enclave on the southeastern edge of the city and Jabal Mukhaber which is near the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood. Properties were also located next to Atarot and even Bethlehem.

“These properties are currently under major threat as Arabs are faking documentation of these properties and selling them to other Arabs. They are even getting building permits on the land that, according to the Land Registry, is under a Jewish person’s name.”

“We are looking for the Jews who purchased this land,” King said, “but it’s very hard because we’re talking about the third generation of the people who purchased the land. Most of them don’t even realize that they have inherited these properties.”

“It’s crazy how many places there are like this and it’s so easy to get them back sometimes” Ben Packer, Rabbi of the Heritage House in Jerusalem’s Old City told Breaking Israel News.

If you have any information regarding these absentee property owners, you can contact Aryeh King here.

