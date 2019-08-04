Jordan Closes Tomb of Aaron Following ‘Jewish Rituals’ at Site

Moshe stripped Aharon of his vestments and put them on his son Elazar, and Aharon died there on the summit of the mountain Numbers 20:28 (The Israel Bible™)

The Tomb of Aaron High Priest, which is located in Jordan, was closed down by the Hashemite Kingdom’s Ministry of Awqaf Islamic Affairs and Antiquities on Thursday. The ministry banned tourists from the site following the “illegal entry” of Jews to the without the knowledge of the ministry, reports Roya News.

The Islamic authority deemed the visit by Israeli tourists as “illegal”.

Abdul Nasser Musa Abu al-Basal, who controls Islamic affairs and holy sites in Jordan and eastern Jerusalem on behalf of the Wakf decided to shut the site down after a video circulated of Jewish pilgrims praying that went viral.

According to legend, Aaron the high priest and brother of Moses was buried at Mount Hor, adjacent to Petra.

The Ministry also stated that they will launch an investigation into the affair and punish those responsible for allowing the Israeli tourists to enter the shrine and hold “Talmudic religious ceremonies.”

According to the Jordanian social media users were shocked when they saw photos of the jews performing their religious ceremonies freely and called on the Ministry to hold accountable everyone who allowed them to enter the Tomb that is located in the south of Jordan, in conjunction with jews’ attempts to prove that they lived there years ago.

Thursday night was the first of the Hebrew month of Av. Av is the anniversary of Aaron’s death.

In an interview with Ynet, tour guide Roni Ayalon, who was with the group of tourists described being humiliated by Jordanian authorities.

“They simply stripped us down,” he said. “They removed the women’s headscarves. All the boys’ yarmulkes were taken off. They took off everyone’s shirts to see if they had tzitzit (religious fringes) under their clothes and took [the tzitzit] off of them. They also confiscated all the religious symbols they found on us.”

One of the Israeli tourists was a kid who just had his Bar-Mitzvah. The group wanted to celebrate with singing.