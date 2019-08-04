“Thus said Hashem: When I have gathered the House of Yisrael from the peoples among which they have been dispersed, and have shown Myself holy through them in the sight of the nations, they shall settle on their own soil, which I gave to My servant Yaakov” EZEKIEL 28:25 (The Israel Bible™)

This verse describes the future redemption of the Jewish people from all the nations amongst whom they are scattered. The “ingathering of the exiles” was the stated goal of the first Zionist Congress in 1897, and remains a central mission of the State of Israel. This objective is reflected in the Knesset’s 1950 “Law of Return,” which grants full automatic citizenship to any Jew who desires to settle in the Jewish State. Modern Israel was founded to serve as the homeland for the Jewish people scattered throughout the earth. Over the past several decades, millions of Jews from over one-hundred countries have returned home in dramatic fulfillment of this prophecy.