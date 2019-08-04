How Soros’ New Party Can Take Down Netanyahu in Israel’s Upcoming Elections

Now Korach, son of Izhar son of Kehat son of Levi, betook himself, along with Datan and Aviram sons of Eliav Numbers 16:1 (The Israel Bible™)

On the heels of a series of violent protests that swept the country in July, a new political party aimed at representing Israel’s ‘downtrodden’ Ethiopian community has recently emerged. The party, Tzedek, has not gained much media attention and has largely gone unnoticed. But it could be the party that will bring down Netanyahu and the right. And the mastermind behind this plot appears to be none other than George Soros.

After Ethiopian Israeli Salomon Tekah was killed by an off-duty police officer in June, many in Israel’s Ethiopian community took to the streets. Many Ethiopian Israelis believe that Tekah was killed in cold blood and that their plight is largely ignored by a system, more specifically by the police. The riot across the country was an opportunity for them to express their outrage.

Many of the riots were eventually hijacked by organizations that were backed by the New Israel Fund (NIF). The NIF is funded by, among other entities, George Soros’ Open Society. Organizations like Standing Together who helped mobilize the protests by providing logistical support, planning, and the execution of the riots.

Now that the riots are over, the Soros backed New Israel Fund is exploiting the collective pain of the Ethiopian community, who usually votes to the right, by establishing a new ‘Ethiopian’ political party for Israel’s upcoming elections. They have propped up Ethiopian protest leader Avi Yalo as the head of the party. Yalo went through the Bereshit leadership program, a course of the NIF. Yalo also took part in the ‘Socialists Convention‘ in 2015. The event was hosted by the Committee for Workers International (CWI), a radical socialist organization that promotes Trotskyism.

Other top officials in the party who are not Ethiopian but are associated with the Soros backed fund include Saliman Amoor, who was the deputy chief of AJEEC-NISPED, Ishak Saporta, a board member of Adva Center, Dr. Yulia Zemlinsky, who is the executive director of the organization Morashtenu and Yoav Lalum, another non-Ethiopian Haredi party official heads an organization called Noar K’Halacha.

Since the Ethiopian population stands at 150,000 comprising only about 2% of Israel’s population. This means that even if they vote for Tzedek, not enough to form any formidable party that will pass the threshold and threatens the right. But they might not have to. That’s because, as the Prime Minister’s son Yair Netanyahu pointed out, most Ethiopian Israelis vote to the right. This means that if Soro’s new party can divert enough potential right-wing votes to this new “straw-party”, it can make the difference between a right-wing and left-wing government essentially bringing down Netanyahu’s record-breaking reign as Israel’s Prime Minister.