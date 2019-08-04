Hamas Returns to Its Nazi Roots by Displaying Swastika Flag

They have said: ‘Come, and let us cut them off from being a nation; that the name of Israel may be no more in remembrance.’ For they have consulted together with one consent; against Thee do they make a covenant; The tents of Edom and the Ishmaelites.” Psalms 83:5-7 (The Israel Bible™)

At the weekly Hamas-led March of Return riots, protesters displayed their true nature when they unfurled a large flag with a Nazi Swastika.

On Friday, approximately 6,000 angry rioters challenged the security fence protecting Israel’s southern border. The rioters used slings to hurl stones at IDF troops as well as firebombs and improvised explosive devices. The soldiers responded with non-lethal riot-dispersal means.

Yesterday, at the border between Gaza and Israel during the weekly riots Hamas showed again its real face. The message is clear. pic.twitter.com/X5mfZ3ZUnf — Sacha Roytman Dratwa (@SachaDratwa) August 3, 2019

At one point during the riot, the Gazan unfurled a Hamas flag with a Swastika.

This display is consistent with the roots of Palestinian nationalism which was enmeshed in the Nazi movement of WWII. Dieter Wisliceny, one of Adolf Eichmann’s deputies, made this claim at the Nuremberg trials held after the war and Haj al Amin Husseini, the mufti of Jerusalem at that time, was an important collaborator with the Nazis.

Overnight on Wednesday, a Palestinian terrorist armed with grenades and a Kalashnikov rifle crossed the security fence in southern Gaza and opened fire on an IDF patrol. An officer and 2 soldiers were wounded in the attack. The troops responded by shooting and killing the terrorist.

On Thursday, a Palestinian gunman fired at an IDF vehicle near the Burqa Junction, located just northeast of Ramallah, local media reported. No IDF troops were reported injured in the incident.

Last month, Breaking Israel News reported that PM Netanyahu prefers calm on Israel’s southern border.