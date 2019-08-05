“Lo, his spirit within him is puffed up, not upright, But the righteous man is rewarded with life For his fidelity” HABAKKUK 2:4 (The Israel Bible™)

With these words, Chavakuk asserts that it is the faith of the righteous person that grants him life. Israel’s acclaimed national poet, Chaim Nachman Bialik, a pioneer of Zionist Hebrew poetry wrote: “This particular people called Israel has, despite all the vicissitudes which for two thousand years have daily, yea hourly, attempted to expel it from its own milieu and uproot it from its spiritual climate — this people, I assert, has accepted upon its body and soul the burdens of eternal allegiance to the Kingdom of the Spirit.” Bialik is alluding to this same idea. Even more than the People of Israel have adhered to their faith as they have lived, it is their adherence to their faith that has granted them life.