Vases Stolen by Nazis Returned to Jewish Owners with Help from Trump’s Ambassador

After the death of Shaul—David had already returned from defeating the Amalekites (Samuel 2 1:1)

Two beautiful vases that were stolen by the Nazis 80 years ago were returned to the heirs of their rightful owners in a ceremony in Berlin on Thursday reports Fox News. The recovery was a joint effort by both the U.S embassy as well as the FBI art crime team.

The vases, according to the FBI are worth about $120,000 today. They belonged to the family of Harry Fuld, a German Jewish man who established the original modern telephone system in Germany – the Frankfurt-based H. Fuld & Co. Telefon und Telegraphenwerke AG.

“Finding ways to bring small measures of justice to the victims of the Holocaust and their families, even after so many years of injustice, is a priority of the Trump Administration,” Richard Grenell, the U.S. ambassador to Germany, said to Fox News on Saturday. “From the very beginning, President Trump instructed his team to be aggressive in this work. Returning these Nazi stolen works of art to their owners’ families was a group effort by the team at the US Embassy in Berlin, the FBI, German private citizens, and many others.”

He added: “We hope this one success story will encourage others to keep researching and pushing auction houses and governments to return the thousands of other Nazi stolen items on the market to their rightful owners.”

The FBI explained that Harry and his spouse, Lucie Mayer Fuld, resided in Germany in the 1930s. Harry passed away while visiting Switzerland in 1932.

Earlier this year, Breaking Israel News reported on five paintings attributed to Hitler that no one bought.