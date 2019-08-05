Group Baptism of Jews in Sea of Galilee stopped at Last Minute

But any navi who presumes to speak in My name an oracle that I did not command him to utter, or who speaks in the name of other gods—that navi shall die.” Deuteronomy 18:20 (The Israel Bible™)

Activists who are affiliated with the anti-assimilation group Yad L’Achim (a Hand to Brothers) prevented a Christian baptism in the Sea of Galilee last Saturday.

The missionaries from Tel Aviv, who mainly operate in the Russian-speaking community, chose the Sabbath to perform the ritual. They chose the Jewish day of rest assuming that the organization wouldn’t be able to stop the baptism.

That’s because driving on the Sabbath to follow the convoy would be a violation of the day of rest.

Despite the hurdle, 15 students from the Ma’ale Eliyahu Yeshiva in Tel Aviv were able to talk to the Jews before they even boarded the bus to Tiberias. They wore shirts printed in both Hebrew and Russian saying: “Jew, stop! Christianity is not our way!”

Some of the Russian Jews understood the severity of the situation and expressed their discomfort. Their responses prompted the missionaries to yell at the activists and an argument ensued.

Eventually, several attendees set off for the Sea of Galilee in their own vehicles. However, an hour later, when the missionaries got word from the baptismal site that Yad L’Achim activists were also waiting for them on the lake’s shores, they turned around, and the Jewish attendees all went home.

