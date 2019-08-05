Iran claims to have seized another oil tanker in the Persian Gulf

“Behold, I stir up the Medes against them, Who do not value silver Or delight in gold Isaiah 13:17 (The Israel Bible™)

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized a foreign oil tanker Iran claimed was smuggling fuel for some Arab states, Iranian media reported on Sunday.

The tanker was taken to the Bushehr Port and its cargo confiscated and turned over to the National Oil Distribution Company of Bushehr province, Iran’s Fars News Agency reported, adding that the seven sailors aboard the tanker had been detained.

The IRGC naval forces took over the vessel, that was carrying 700,000 liters of fuel, in a move coordinated with judicial authorities, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported.

Iran captured a Panama-flagged MT Riah oil tanker last month for “smuggling fuel to other countries.”

Tensions continue to be high in the Strait of Hormuz region, with Britain and America increasing the presence of their warships in the area to counter Iran’s aggressive behavior. In July, the IRGC seized the British tanker Stena Impero, with a video showing masked commandos rappelling down to the tanker from a helicopter, many of whom can be heard yelling “Allahu Akbar!”