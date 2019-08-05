After Peretz Said he Wants to Annex Judea-Samaria, Shaked “Had a Talk” with Him

For the land that you are about to enter and possess is not like the land of Egypt Deuteronomy 11:10 (The Israel Bible™)

In a radio interview with Israel’s Reshet Bet, United Right head Ayelet Shaked admitted that she does not agree with the position of fellow party members Rabbi Rafi Peretz and Betzalel Smotrich with regards to Judea and Samaria.

During the interview, host Assaf Liberman asked Shaked if she and former United Right head Rafi Peretz sees eye-to-eye.

Liberman: Do you see eye-to-eye with Rafi Peretz?

Shaked: Yes, we see eye-to-eye with regards to diplomatic policy and other issues.

Liberman: Rabbi Rafi Peretz said in an interview with Dana Weiss on 12 News that he would like to assert Israeli sovereignty over all of Judea and Samaria without giving voting rights to the Arabs that live there. Is that also the policy of the ‘New Right’?

Shaked: No, and I don’t think it’s his policy either. I had a talk with him afterward about it. I think that in that interview statements were made that were misunderstood. The position of the New Right is clear – asserting Israeli sovereignty on Area C exclusively. In area C, there are 450,000 Israelis, about 100,000 Arabs who will get full citizenship. Israel can absorb them. And definitely not to assert sovereignty over Area A and B.

Liberman: Is Rafi Peretz and Bezalel Smotrich also willing to naturalize Palestinians living in area C and not annex areas A and B?

Shaked: I suggest you ask them. I don’t want to speak for them.

Liberman: So to annex areas C without giving the Palestinians living there citizenship is unacceptable as far as you’re concerned?

Shaked: It is unacceptable.