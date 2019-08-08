Dvir Sorek H”yd named as Soldier Killed in Gush Etzion Terror Attack

To proclaim a year of Hashem‘s favor And a day of vindication by our God; To comfort all who mourn Isaiah 61:2 (The Israel Bible™)

Dvir Sorek from the Israeli town of Ofrah in the Binyamin region of Samaria, was found dead with multiple stab wounds to his body outside of Kibbutz of Migdal Oz in the Gush region, where he studied in a Yeshiva (seminary).

There are currently no suspects in custody for the murder however the Army is ruling it a terrorist attack.

Dvir Sorek was a student at the Ohr Machanayim Hesder Yeshiva which is just outside of Migdal Oz and south of Efrat in the Gush Etzion region of Judea. Hesder Yeshivas integrate Torah study with mandatory army service.

Dvir Sorek was not on duty and was wearing civilian clothing and therefore was not recognizable as an IDF soldier at first glance.

United Right head Ayelet Shaked said in response to the murder: “The state of Israel must make the perpetrators pay a heavy price. The blood of our children must not be spilled in vain!”

Gush Etzion head Shlomo Ne’eman responded saying: “Gush Etzion woke up to a difficult morning of spilled blood carried out by vile murderers. We are a strong and deeply rooted community in times of bereavement and heroism. We will not weaken as a nation and as an enterprise in Judea and Samaria. In these days in the month of Av, days of mourning for the destruction of the Temples and the long exile, we say to ourselves that our presence in the land of our forefathers is not temporary, but an existing fact for the ages. Our evil enemies will repeatedly try to hurt us, but our answer in response, similar to those fighters who fought for Gush Etzion in the War of Independence, is even more determined now – ‘Jerusalem forever!’”

Ne’eman added: “We send our condolences to the dear family of the victim who is suffering immeasurable pain and to the yeshiva where this hero learned. We are sending strength and encouragement. And to the Israeli government we say again – end this war through victory! Cut out the will of our enemies to harm us. Don’t leave them the option to hurt us. That is the only way to send a clear message and not to give them any hope. Israeli sovereignty in Gush Etzion in particular, and in Judea and Samaria, in general, is the only national response which is necessary.”

The Gush Etzion region was ravaged with forest fires last month that were found to be arson.