Because of Mount Tzion, which lies desolate; Jackals prowl over it Lamentations 5:18 (The Israel Bible™)

See foxes at the Western Wall just as it is written in the Book of Lamentations (5:18), which is read on Tisha Be’Av, that Mount Zion – where the Temples stood – will be so desolate that “Jackals prowl over it”