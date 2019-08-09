Arab Village about to Get Ambushed with Gay Pride Parade

Do not lie with a male as one lies with a woman; it is an abhorrence Leviticus 18:22 (The Israel Bible™)

Noam Federman, a right-wing religious Jewish activist is organizing a Gay Pride protest in the northern Arab village of Tamra. The goal – to expose the intolerance of Muslim society to the LGBT community.

The initiative was inspired by the reaction of the LGBT community following the stabbing of a gay Arab by his brother from the village of Tamra. The stabbing took place at a gay hostel in Tel Aviv. Channel 12 cited staff at the hostel as saying that before he lost consciousness, the victim said the stabber was his brother. His brother reportedly stabbed him for coming out of the closet.

Following the stabbing, many in the gay community exploited the event to blame Israeli rabbis and even the Education minister, Rabbi Rafi Peretz, whose controversial statements in favor of conversion therapy ruffled feathers.

In an exclusive interview with Breaking Israel News, Fedeman’s goal is to expose the homophobia in the Arab street that lead to the violent attack in Tel Aviv.

“Following the stabbing attack by the victim’s brother from Tamra, the LGBT terrorists blamed all of the rabbis” Frderman Federman said. “For some reason, Tamra and the Arab sector was never inserted into the equation,” he added.

“So to help them overcome that psychological hurdle, I’m organizing a pride parade in Tamra. I’m sure they’ll all come out en mass” Federman said.

Federman scheduled the march for Monday, August 19. The procession will go through the center of Tamra.

Federman admitted that he doesn’t know if any actual members of the gay community will join him but did add that he will invite all of the LGBT organizations to “take part in this historic moment” – the first pride parade in an Arab village.

