Report: Terrorists Behind Jerusalem Sbarro Bombing Paid Almost $1 Million for Murdering 15, Wounding 130

The terrorists behind the suicide-bombing at a Sbarro pizzeria 11 years ago have received $910,823 from the Palestinian Authority, according to a Palestinian Media Watch report released on Thursday.

The bombing killed 15 people, including two Americans, and injured around 130 others.

The family of the suicide-bomber behind the Aug. 9, 2011, attack, Izz Al-Din Al-Masri, has been one of the recipients of P.A. rewards.

According to the report, Al-Masri’s family has received $53,689 overall, while the bombmaker Abdullah Barghouti has collected $213,848.

Ahlam Tamimi, who planned the attack, has shown no remorse, saying she has “no regrets.”

Tamimi had been awarded $51,836 until she was released from prison, as part of a 2011 prisoner exchange that included Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit’s release from Hamas captivity, when she then escaped to Jordan.

Tamimi is on America’s “Most Wanted Terrorist” list, but the United States has been unable to secure her extradition as a 1995 extradition agreement was not ratified by Jordan’s government.

The Palestinian Authority allots $7,321 monthly to the Sbarro terrorists and their families, per the report.