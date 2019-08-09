Universal Pictures to Release Movie About Democrats Hunting Republicans for Sport

“Six things Hashem hates; Seven are an abomination to Him: 17 A haughty bearing, A lying tongue, Hands that shed innocent blood,” Proverbs 6:16 (The Israel Bible™)

Universal Pictures announced this week that they are about to release the Blumberg Production’s movie, “The Hunt” on September 27.

The film follows twelve strangers, referred to as “deplorables“ in the trailer, who mysteriously wake up in a clearing. They do not know where they are or how they got there. They discover that they have been chosen to be hunted in a game devised by a group of rich elites. The hunters gather in a remote facility called the Manor House, but their sport gets derailed when one of the hunted fights back and starts killing them one by one.

Deplorables was a term used by Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in the 2016 campaign to describe right-wing supporters of President Trump. The movie also has the hunters making negative and foul-language references to an unnamed president. The movie is billed as a satire but it is violent and rated R.

It was announced on Wednesday that in the wake of both the Dayton and El Paso mass shootings, the film would be suspending its ad campaign.

