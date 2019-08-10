4 Hamas Terrorists Killed After Attempting Massive Attack in Israel

No weapon formed against you Shall succeed Isaiah 54:17 (The Israel Bible™)

Four Hamas terrorists who tried to cross into Israel from Gaza were eliminated by the IDF reports Maariv.

The four were armed with AK-47 assault rifles, rocket propelled grenade launchers (RPGs) and grenades. The squad tried to break into Israeli territory from the Khan Yunis area of Gaza on Saturday.

After being identified by closed circuit security cameras, a team from the Golani Brigade’s 12th battalion was deployed to the scene where they shot and killed all four terrorists.

After throwing a grenade at the IDF force, the Golani troops returned fire. An Israeli tank also reportedly shot a shell at the terrorist squadron.

Ironically, Sources in the Hamas controlled Gaza Strip told Ynet that three out of four of the dead terrorists were members of Hamas’ unit that is responsible for preventing infiltration into Israel near the perimeter fence.

Last month, another member of the same Hamas unit was killed by IDF forces. Last week, the IDF held a massive drill for a scenario whereby Israel engages in a wide scale operation inside Gaza.

Also in July, Breaking Israel News reported on that the IDF was preparing for riots on the southern border.