Jews and Muslims to Face Off at Temple Mount on Sunday

It said to me: O mortal, this is the place of My throne and the place for the soles of My feet, where I will dwell in the midst of the people Yisrael forever Ezekiel 43:7 (The Israel Bible™)

On Sunday, a record number of Jewish pilgrims are expected to ascend the Temple Mount marking the holiday of Tisha B’Av which commemorates the destruction of both the first and second Temples.

Upon hearing of the mass ascension, the Jordanian Waqf organization, who administers civil control over the holy site, called on Arabs throughout East Jerusalem to close their mosques and storm the mount in an effort to block the Jewish pilgrims from entering the site.

Sunday is also the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

Eid al-Adha, also known as “the festival of the sacrifice”, marks the willingness of Abraham to sacrifice his son, Isaac, who is ironically Jewish. The almost-sacrifice took place on the Temple Mount.

This means that the Israeli police have to decide who to open the Mount for – the Arabs or the Jews. Traditionally, the Israeli police close the Temple Mount to Jews on Muslim holidays.

But this time around, the Jewish side is more optimistic.

Popular Temple Mount activist Avraham Bloch took to social media calling on Jews to go to the Mount saying that: “There are those publicizing statements saying that the Mount will be closed on Tisha B’Av.

Their goal is to scare us. But if the Temple Mount is opened by police and Jews don’t show up (because they were told it would be closed), you can be sure that they will never open it to Jews on a Muslim Holiday again.”

“Remember, the same sources that told you that the Temple Mount will be closed on Tisha B’Av are the same ones who told you that it would also be closed on Yom Yerushalayim (Jerusalem Day). In the end, the Mount was open to Jews, even though it was (the Muslim holiday of) Ramadan” Bloch added.

The activist called on every Jew to ascend on Sunday and to bring someone who hasn’t yet been.

“We have to make the effort. The end result is decided in Heaven” he said.

