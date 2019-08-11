Breaking: Police Allowing Jews to Ascend the Temple Mount

And let them make Me a sanctuary that I may dwell among them Exodus 25:8 (The Israel Bible™)

Despite closures to Jews exclusively on the Temple Mount on Sunday, the police have finally agreed to allow the Jewish Israeli pilgrims to enter the Temple Mount. They have also announced that they will be opening the Mount for Jews in the afternoon and not just the morning.

The first group of Jewish pilgrims who went up the onto the site of the first and second Temples, could be seen both saying the Kadish prayer and waving the Israeli flag next to hostile Muslim onlookers.

The police have not managed to clear all 6.000 Muslims from the Mount.

Many Jewish pilgrims have left the Temple Mount entrance after waiting hours on end to enter but to no avail. Many however, stayed not losing hope that they will ascend the Temple Mount on Sunday, which is Tisha Be’av. That’s the holiday where Jews commemorate the destruction of both the first and second Temples.

“The Israeli police have proven that they are the sovereign force on the mountain and we owe them a big thank you” said Avraham Bloch, a well known Jewish Temple Mount activist who join the first wave of Jewish pilgrims on Sunday.

The pilgrims could be heard singing Psalms on the Mount despite police warnings against it.

Today is also the Muslim holiday of Eid Al Ahda, or the feast of the sacrifice. I? Ironically, the Muslims are commemorating the almost sacrifice of Abraham of his son Isaac, who is a patriarch of the Jewish people.

Bloch invites all Jews to ascend the Temple Mount which will be reopened to Jews at 1:30 PM Israel time.