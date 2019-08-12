“And I will plant them upon their soil, Nevermore to be uprooted From the soil I have given them —said Hashem your God” AMOS 9:15 (The Israel Bible™)

Despite the predictions of punishments that will befall the Children of Israel, Amos ends his prophecy with a message of hope. He proclaims that the day will come when the people will return to the Land of Israel, build houses, plant vineyards and trees, and enjoy their fruits. This is reminiscent of the idyllic times described by Micha (4:4) when every man shall sit “Under his grapevine or fig tree with no one to disturb him.” Amos concludes by comparing the people to a sapling planted firmly in the ground. Their connection to the Land of Israel will never again be uprooted.