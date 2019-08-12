Muslim Brotherhood Incited Riots Erupt on Temple Mount on 9th of Av

Hashem delivered King Yehoyakim of Yehuda into his power, together with some of the vessels of the House of Hashem, and he brought them to the land of Shinar to the house of his god Daniel 1:2 (The Israel Bible™)

On the 9th of Av, the day when Jews commemorate the destruction of both Temples, Muslims rioted on the Temple Mount in an effort to prevent Jewish pilgrims from reaching the site. The Israeli police, however, managed to evacuate and arrest the violent rioters allowing Jewish pilgrims to ascend the Mount and pray.