UK Prime Minister Compared the EU to Hitler in 2016

Ah, Those who call evil good And good evil; Who present darkness as light And light as darkness Isaiah 5:20 (The Israel Bible™)

In an interview with the Telegraph back in 2016, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that “the European Union is pursuing a similar goal to Hitler in trying to create a powerful superstate.”

He also warned how although politicians in Brussels are implementing “different methods” than those of the Nazi dictator, they both have the same goal of a united Europe under one authority.

“Napoleon, Hitler, various people tried this out, and it ends tragically,” the premier added. “But fundamentally what is lacking is the eternal problem, which is that there is no underlying loyalty to the idea of Europe. There is no single authority that anybody respects or understands. That is causing this massive democratic void” Johnson noted.

Johnson was recently appointed to be the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and heads the UK’s Conservative Party. In the same interview, Johnson explains: “The euro has become a means by which superior German productivity is able to gain an absolutely unbeatable advantage over the whole eurozone.”

The similarities between the shared aims could have more parallels than just Europe’s borders.

Eitan Meir, of the pro-Israel Im Tirtzu organization, said: “EU has an unhealthy obsession with Israel. They are certainly one of the largest funders of propaganda used to undermine the state of Israel. They are behind all of the NGOs waging legal warfare against Israel in Gaza and are behind the NGOs accusing Israel of ethnically cleansing the Negev of Bedouins.”

According to NGO watchdog site, NGO Monitor, the European Union “funds organizations that incite violence and/or justify terror. Many of these organizations also have ties to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), a designated terrorist entity in the EU, US, Canada, and Israel”.

Some lesser-known recipients of EU funding include the Ma’an Network, who published a video showing terrorist attacks against Israelis, accompanied by a Hebrew song with the lyrics “I will clean my country of every Jew”. Anti-Israel “lawfare” campaigns (and BDS) organization Al-Haq also receives funding from the EU. Their Director, Shawan Jabarin has ties to the PFLP terrorist organization. The European governing body funds a wide array of Antisemitic and pro-BDS organizations including Miftah, EIDHR and The Palestinian NGO Network (PNGO).

The EU has also been under much criticism from the state of Israel for building illegal structures in Judea and Samaria to enable land grabbing attempts by Palestinian Arabs. At the same time, the EU has angered many in Jerusalem for meddling in internal Israeli affairs. One recent example is when the body demanded that Israel halt the demolition of illegal homes in Jerusalem.

Breaking Israel News reported last month that Boris Johnson is descended from a rabbi and that at times, “feels Jewish”.

The EU embassy in Israel was not available for comment.