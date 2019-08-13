Muslim Infighting on Temple Mount on Sunday: God’s Decree on Ishmael

The angel of Hashem said to her further, “Behold, you are with child And shall bear a son; You shall call him Ishmael, For Hashem has paid heed to your suffering. He shall be a wild ass of a man; His hand against everyone, And everyone’s hand against him; He shall dwell alongside of all his kinsmen.” Genesis 16 11-12 (The Israel Bible™)

On the Muslim holiday of Eid-el-Ahda (Festival of the Sacrifice) on Sunday, the Muslim morning prayer was supposed to begin at 7:00 AM according to Islamic law. But on the Temple Mount, where many Muslims claim is the third Holiest site, the prayer only began after 9:00 AM.

So why the delay on such a holy day and in such a holy place for Muslims?

The answer is because “there are many different Muslim factions trying to compete for their role as the leader on the Temple Mount” explained Israeli scholar of Arabic culture and a lecturer at Bar-Ilan University. “You have Muslim factions like the Waqf which is Jordan, you have Qatar who backs Hamas, the Muslim Brotherhood of Egypt and of course, Turkey. All these different Muslim factions are challenging each other for the biggest stake at the site” Kedar adds.

This type of Muslim infighting is prophecized in the Bible:

The angel of Hashem said to her further, “Behold, you are with child And shall bear a son; You shall call him Ishmael, For Hashem has paid heed to your suffering. He shall be a wild ass of a man; His hand against everyone, And everyone’s hand against him; He shall dwell alongside of all his kinsmen.” (Genesis 16 11-12)

Jewish sources describe that in the end-of-days the descendants of Ishmael will have a place on the Temple Mount.

A surprisingly detailed description of the Messianic process is given in the Zohar Hadash, a collection of previously unpublished manuscripts pertaining to the Zohar printed in the late 16th century. In one section (Balak 68b), the Zohar Hadash describes a process that will begin in the 274th year of the sixth millennium. This works out to be the year 5774 in the Hebrew calendar which began in September 2013.

Part of the process described included a “destruction” in a synagogue in “the south” in which five tzadikim (righteous men) will be killed.

This same prophecy is repeated in other sources, adding that the “Sons of Ishmael” (Arabs) will make war against the Messiah, and will “come and bow down before God at the holy mountain in Jerusalem”.

Rabbi Pinchas Winston, a prolific author, and respected Torah scholar, noted the prominent end-of-Days role the Arabs are predicted to play on the Temple Mount. “It is not a coincidence that Ishmael is on the Temple Mount,” Rabbi Winston told Breaking Israel News.

“The Christians tried hard for centuries but mostly failed.”

“The rabbinic tradition teaches the reason why Ishmael succeeded in having a place in Israel and the Temple Mount is by virtue of Ishmael’s brit milah (circumcision). The Zohar related how the angel of Ishmael complained to God that since he performed brit milah, he should also receive a portion in Israel. God responded that the brit milah Ishmael and his descendants perform does not include priah (the folding back of the foreskin that is an essential stage in the circumcision and if it is not performed, the circumcision is not kosher). God described this form of brit milah as ‘empty.’ By virtue of Ishmael’s brit milah his descendants will have a part in the land but since the brit milahwas ‘empty,’ they will have the land when the land is empty.”

Rabbi Winston cited another aspect of Ishmael’s presence on the Temple Mount.

“Ishmael was circumcised when he was 13 years old,” he explained. “For every year of his life before his circumcision, his descendants inherited 100 years on the Temple Mount. The Dome of the Rock was built in 648 CE. They lost control of the Holy Land in 1947 exactly 1,300 years later.”

According to the Rambam, it was preferable that Muslims should be on the Temple Mount. The Catholic religion has elements of idolatry and the Muslim presence on the Temple Mount protected it from idolatry.

So from this, we can see that there is Biblical prophesy vindicating Muslim control over the Temple Mount.

And because Ishmael’s ‘hand is against everyone’, including his kinsmen whom he dwells alongside, the current situation on the Temple Mount vis-a-vis the Muslims makes sense. And the fact that there are so many different factions at play “makes it very difficult for them to organize,” Keidar said.

On Sunday, Breaking Israel News reported that the Waqf encouraged Muslims in Jerusalem to close their mosques so that they can flood the Temple Mount and prevent Jews from praying there. However once the police evacuated them from the site following violent riots, the Muslims of Jerusalem was left with no place to pray on their holy day and it was all their own fault.

“They didn’t expect the Israeli police to kick them off” Keidar explained.

“Many Muslims also didn’t show up because they didn’t believe that the Jewish holiday (of the 9th of Av) would fall on the same day as Eid-Al-Ahda. That’s because it’s never happened” he added. But because this year, the Jewish holiday of the 9th of Av was delayed because of Shabat to the 10th of Av, both the Jewish and Muslim holidays fell on the same day.