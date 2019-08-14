Ten American Celebrities who are ‘Palestinian Refugees’ according to UN

That is why it was called Babel, because there Hashem confounded the speech of the whole earth; and from there Hashem scattered them over the face of the whole earth Genesis 11:9 (The Israel Bible™)

When you think about a refugee, you probably envision someone fleeing a war torn region or political persecution showing up at the shores of a democratic country begging for asylum.

But most people don’t realize that when it comes to ‘Palestinian’ refugees, the United Nations Relief Works Association (UNRWA) grants refugee status to sixth generation descendants. This means that if an Arab left the British Mandate of Palestine in 1948, gets American citizenship, builds a multi million dollar real-estate empire, his American daughter who was born in Beverly Hills is considered by the UN to be a ‘refugee’ and is even entitled to aid if they move to Lebanon or Jordan no matter what their wealth and social status. Case and point:

Supermodel Gigi Hadid was born and raised in L.A. She is the daughter of real-estate magnate Mohammed Hadid who boasts an estimated net worth of $400 million dollars (he is also a ‘refugee’ according to the UN). In 2019, Gigi Hadid’s net worth is estimated at $19 million and is among the highest paid models in the fashion industry. According to the UN, Gigi is a ‘refugee’.

Besides winning an MTV video music award Khaled Mohamed Khaled’s (AKA Dj Khaled) is both a record executive and a songwriter. Both of his parents come from the Ramallah area. The record producer boasts an estimated net worth of $35 million.

Gigi Hadid has a sister named Bella. She also walks the catwalk and was voted “Model of the Year” by industry professionals for Model.com’s Model of the Year Awards. Her estimated net worth is about $25 million. According to the UN, American born Bella Hadid is a refugee.

Yousef Saleh Erakat, AKA Fouseytube, is a Palestinian-American YouTube personality, comedian and prankster. Erakat was born in California and boasts an estimated net worth of $4 million.

Comedian Dean Obeidallah is the host of SiriusXM Progress Dean Obeidallah was born in New Jersey. His parents are of Italian and Palestinian descent. Last month, a judge ordered the editor of the website the Daily Stormer to pay Obeidallah $4.1 million.

The NFL lineman was born in Brooklyn and was educated in the elite Xaverian private school. As a guard for the Detroit Lions, Aboushi makes about $100,000-a-year.

Born in Detroit, MI, Tlaib won the nomination to serve as for the United States House of Representatives seat from Michigan’s 13th congressional district. Her mother was born near Ramallah and her father in Jerusalem. As a freshmen congresswoman, Tlaib earns $174,000-a-year.

Mansoor is a retired US Army officer and a military historian. He was the executive officer to General David Petraeus during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Mansoor is also an associate professor at Ohio State University.

Abu-Lughod is an American Professor of Social Science in the Department of Anthropology at Columbia University. The typical Columbia University Professor earns $212,821-a-year.