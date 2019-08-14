242 Jews from North America Arrive in Israel to make it Permanent Home

And Hashem your God will bring you to the land that your fathers possessed, and you shall possess it Deuteronomy 30:5 (The Israel Bible™)

242 Jewish citizens of the United States and Canada touched down in Israel on Wednesday to receive a third citizenship- Israeli.

The charter flights were sponsored by the Nefesh b’Nefesh organization who facilitates the immigration of Jews from North America into Israel. The process is also in partnership with Israel’s Aliyah & Integration Ministry, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth Le’Israel (KKL), and Jewish National Fund-USA.

The new immigrants are arriving from 22 US states and 2 Canadian provinces. 21 of them work in the medical field. There are 3 sets of twins, and a one-month-old baby – the youngest immigrant to make Aliyah through Nefesh B’Nefesh this summer.

A welcome ceremony will take place at Ben Gurion Airport and will include Aliyah and Integration Minister Yoav Galant (Likud), KKL World Chairman Danny Atar, Jewish Agency CEO and Director Amira Ahronoviz, Federation of Local Authorities in Israel Chairman and Modi’in- Maccabim-Reut Mayor Chaim Bibas.