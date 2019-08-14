Report: Whistleblower Hands Over Evidence to Justice Dept Showing Google Biased Against Republicans

“See, you are relying on illusions that are of no avail.” Jeremiah 7:8 (The Israel Bible™)

An insider has reportedly provided massive amounts of information to the Department of Justice showing that Google manipulated its algorithms in a way that biased its search engine against conservatives and Republicans and may be gearing up to influence the 2020 presidential elections.

Google holds nearly 40 percent of the digital advertising market, and Android, a mobile operating system developed by Google, is the world’s most popular operating system. Google was recently fined a staggering $9.3 billion by the European Union for antitrust violations.

In December, Google CEO Sundar Pichai appeared before the House Judiciary Committee. Pichai rejected claims that the search engine was politically biased. He insisted that the algorithms and processes guiding the search engine were so intricate that human intervention intended to bias the process was impossible.

On June 3, 2019, the United States Department of Justice reported that it would investigate Google for antitrust violations.

Pichai’s statement in front o Congress came under a cloud of controversy in June when Project Veritas filmed Google executive Jenn Gennai admitting in a casual conversation that the company is planning to influence the next presidential elections. Jennai is the head of “Responsible Innovation” for Google, a sector that monitors and evaluates the responsible implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies.

“Elizabeth Warren is saying we should break up Google,” Gennai said in the video. “And like, I love her but she’s very misguided, like that will not make it better it will make it worse, because all these smaller companies who don’t have the same resources that we do will be charged with preventing the next Trump situation, it’s like a small company cannot do that.”

“We all got screwed over in 2016, again it wasn’t just us, it was, the people got screwed over, the news media got screwed over, like, everybody got screwed over so we’re rapidly been like, what happened there and how do we prevent it from happening again.”

“We’re also training our algorithms, like, if 2016 happened again, would we have, would the outcome be different?”

The video was subsequently removed from YouTube, a Google subsidiary. The video was supplemented by an insider who appeared on an interview with Project Vertas in silohuette to protect his identity. He revealed Google documents to Project Veritas showing that an AI system named Machine Learning Fairness is one of the many tools Google uses to promote a political agenda. The leaked documents appear to show that Google makes news decisions about what news they promote and distribute on their site.

“They’re going to redefine a reality based on what they think is fair and based upon what they want, and what and is part of their agenda,” the insider told Project Veritas.

Google’s credibility took another hit on Friday when James O’Keefe, head of Project Veritas tweeted that an insider had provided 950 pages of documents, and a laptop, to the Department of Justice’s Antitrust division.

⚡️TOMORROW: Our ML Fairness Google insider comes out of the shadows. AND: OVER A THOUSAND of pages of internal documents are released.

The insider confirmed this to SaraCarter.com , emphasizing the severity of the problem.

I honestly think that a free market can fix this issue,” he told Sara Carter in an interview. “The issue is that the free market has been distorted and what’s happened is that the distortion is so grotesque and the engineering is so repulsive, all we need to do is just expose what’s going on. People can hear that it is bad but that can be bias. But when they see what Google has actually written with the documents, this will actually be taught in universities of what totalitarian states can do with this type of capability.”

“It will be so revolting that it doesn’t matter what the solution is, a solution will just form as a reaction to this manipulation they have done,” the Google insider said.

He said he’s asked himself many times if he’s overreacting “and every time I simply look back at the documents and realize that I am not.”

“It’s that bad,” he said. “Disclosing Google’s own words to the American public is something I am, must do, if I am to consider myself a good person. The world that google is building is not a place I, or you or our children want to live in.”

Greg Coppola, a software engineer, told Project Veritas that he doubted Pichai’s claims.

“I’ve just been coding since I was ten, I have a Ph.D., I have five years of experience at Google, and I just know how algorithms are. They don’t write themselves. We write them to make them do what we want them to do.”

“I look at Search and I look at Google News, and I see what it’s doing,” he said. “I see Google executives go to Congress and say … that it’s not political, and I’m just so sure that that’s not true.”

Google’s ability to influence politics was underscored in testimony before Congress in July by psychologist Dr. Robert Epstein, a self-proclaimed liberal and supporter of Hillary Clinton in the last presidential election.

Epstein completed an extensive study and testified that in the 2016 election, Google generated a minimum of 2.6 million votes for Clinton through deceptive manipulation of search results. He warned that if, in 2020, companies like Google and Facebook all support the same presidential candidate they could affect up to 15 million votes. One method used could be “go vote” reminders sent only to those the data designated as probable Democrats.