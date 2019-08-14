Israeli Woman who was Vaccinated Against Measles Died of Measles

When a person has on the skin of his body a swelling, a rash, or a discoloration, and it develops into a scaly affection on the skin of his body, it shall be reported to Aharon the Kohen or to one of his sons, the Kohanim Leviticus 13:2 (The Israel Bible™)

Roughly five months after she was diagnosed with measles, 43-year-old flight attendant Rotem Amitai z”l lost her battle against the disease and passed away on Tuesday.

According to the Israeli daily Maariv, Amitai received at least one measles vaccination before contracting the disease.

Her family said in a statement: “Rotem was a wonderful woman and a devoted mother. We are grieving and hurting her premature death.”

The dedicated mother of three was admitted to the Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba back in April,. At that time, she suffered from respiratory failure and lost consciousness. Despite the intensive care she received by the hospital’s staff, her condition deteriorated. The flight attendant was exposed to the measles virus while working on El Al Flight 002 which departed JFK Airport in New York City in March and landed in Tel Aviv.

Following her return to Israel, Amitai began suffering from symptoms such as high fever and rash. As time went by, her condition worsened. It was then that she was admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital in an isolation room for fear of spreading the disease to other patients.

After being transferred to the Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva, she was pronounced dead.