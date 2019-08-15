Did Mainstream Media Just Admit Trump Right All Along about Epstein Death?

They answer my love with accusation but I am all prayer (Psalm 109:4)

President Trump was blasted by the mainstream media for retweeting an alleged “conspiracy theory” regarding the death of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. The tweet, by comedian Terrence K Williams, questioned the narrative by implying that that Epstein was indeed murdered and that he did not hang himself as the official story was reported.

When that happened the US president was accused by many in the mainstream media of spreading a ‘baseless and misinformed conspiracy theory’.

Even FBI agents weighed in telling Business Insider that: “”The last thing investigators need is the president of the United States fanning the flames with these bulls— theories .”

But now the results of Epstein’s autopsy are in. And the same Washington Post that accused Trump of spreading baseless conspiracy theories regarding the case, is now reporting that his autopsy is consistent with homicide.

This means that despite the criticism, the Washington Post may have just vindicated Trump’s original assertion: That Jeffery Epstein was indeed murdered and did not commit suicide.

Died of SUICIDE on 24/7 SUICIDE WATCH ? Yeah right! How does that happen#JefferyEpstein had information on Bill Clinton & now he’s dead I see #TrumpBodyCount trending but we know who did this! RT if you’re not Surprised#EpsteinSuicide #ClintonBodyCount #ClintonCrimeFamily pic.twitter.com/Y9tGAWaAxX — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) August 10, 2019

That’s because the Post also added that: “Among the bones broken in Epstein’s neck was the hyoid bone, which in men is near the Adam’s apple, “Such breaks can occur in those who hang themselves, particularly if they are older, according to forensics experts and studies on the subject. But they are more common in victims of homicide by strangulation, the experts said.”

The same article notes that that Jonathan L. Arden, president of the National Association of Medical Examiners, said a hyoid could theoretically be broken in other circumstances, but is more likely connected to homicidal strangulation than a suicidal hanging. “If, hypothetically, the hyoid bone is broken, that would generally raise questions about strangulation.”

Case studies that strengthen the claim of an Epstein homicide go back to 2008. In that year, Ronnie L. White, a teenager accused of killing a police officer, died of an alleged suicide in a jail cell in Washington. But only a few days later, the cause of his death was changed from suicide to homicide after a Maryland state medical examiner found that White had a broken hyoid bone.

Additionally, in the controversial case of the death of Eric Garner last year, a New York police officer was accused of using an improper choke hold while attempting to detain Garner and that the move eventually caused his death. But a police officers’ association claimed that an autopsy showed that Garner’s hyoid bone was not broken, which was proof that the cop could not have strangled Garner and caused his death.