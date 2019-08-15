Netanyahu May Block Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib from visiting Israel

In the year that King Uzziyahu died, I beheld my Lord seated on a high and lofty throne; and the skirts of His robe filled the Temple Isaiah 6:1

Sources close to the prime minister revealed on Thursday that PM Benjamin Netanyahu met with Foreign Ministers, Internal and Public Security last night, together with the attorney general and National Security Council, to determine whether to block the entrance of Democratic Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Talib, who back the BDS movement reported the Washington Post.

In Israel, there is a law in the books that can prevent the entrance of BDS proponents from entering the country. According to the law, the law can be used at the discretion of the Interior Minister who is now Aryeh Deri (Shas).

The duo are expected to land in Israel tomorrow, Reports circulated that they were planning a visit to the Temple Mount with senior PA officials. This visit would come on the heels of an extremely volatile period following Sunday’s riots at the Jewish holy site.

The cabinet was supposed to arrive at a final decision yesterday but said that they will make it today (Thursday).

The sources told 0404 that: “Yesterday, there were consultations between the Prime Minister, the Minister of the Interior, the Foreign Minister, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Chief of the NSC and the Attorney General regarding the final decision on the matter. There is a possibility that Israel will not allow the visit in its current format. Professional and legal teams of government ministries continue to examine the materials. By law – the authority is vested in the Minister of the Interior.”