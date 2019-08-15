Confirmed: Netanyahu to Block Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib from Entering Israel

For Hashem has paid heed to your suffering. He shall be a wild ass of a man; His hand against everyone, And everyone’s hand against him; He shall dwell alongside of all his kinsmen.” Genesis 16 11-12

It has been confirmed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sill block the entrance of Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib from entering Israel due to “suspected provocations and promotion of BDS” reports Channel 12 New’s Dana Weiss.

It’s official: Israel will bar Congresswomen @RashidaTlaib and @IlhanMN from entering Israel due to “suspected provocations and promotion of BDS” at this time the final decision is been drafted and passed for comments before a press release. https://t.co/YikKaKe97g — Dana Weiss (@danawt) August 15, 2019

The cabinet meeting, which consisted of the National Security Council, the internal security minister and the attorney general determined that freshmen congresswomen Ilhan Omar (D, MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D, MI) will not be granted entrance into the Jewish state. r

The emergency meeting came on the heels of reports that the two were planning on visiting the Temple Mount with Palestinian Authority officials mere days after major riots took place at the holy site on Sunday.

The cabinet determined that the meeting would be a provocation. The interior ministry, who is headed by Shas chairman Aryeh Deri, has the authority to deny entrance to any actors promoting the boycott, divestment and sanction (BDS) movement from entering the state of Israel.

Both Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib have been accused of supporting the BDS agenda after backing a law last month that promoted the boycott of Israeli goods. Additionally, Ilhan Omar has been accused of promoting antisemitic tropes after alluding to a Jewish desire for money in a tweet. Meanwhile Tlaib has been accused of revising history when she said that the Holocaust gave her a “calming feeling” while implying that Palestinian Arabs opened their doors for Jewish refugees of the war.

Despite the fact that the members of the ‘squad’ support boycotting efforts of the Jewish state, the two congresswomen also use Wix, an Israeli company, to power their websites.

Both Oamr and Tlaib are known to be outspoken members of Congress representing a growing Muslim constituency. They were also the target of a Trump speech where the US president alluded to the idea that if they hate America so much, “they can leave”.