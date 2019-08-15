Jordan Censors Movie for Revealing Jewish Connection to Ammon, Moab

he will invade the beautiful land, too, and many will fall, but these will escape his clutches: Edom, Moab, and the chief part of the Ammonites Daniel 11:41 (The Israel Bible™)

The Jordanian government has suspended the production of a film set in the ancient Jordanian city of Petra because it references historical Jewish ties to the land.

The film, called “Jaber,” is fictional and based on a book of the same name.

It tells the story of a Jordanian boy who discovers a stone in Petra bearing a Hebrew inscription, according to AP. The boy tries to sell the stone, but when Israel hears about the find, it dispatches a Russian organized-crime group to find him and retrieve the coin at any cost.

Some in Jordan worry that mentioning any historical Jewish presence in the country could lead to Israeli territorial claims.