Former KKK Leader Endorses Tulsi Gabbard for Stance on Israel

Holocaust denier and former Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan David Duke seemed to endorse Hawaii’s Democratic Representative Tulsi Gabbard in her 2020 campaign run for US president reports Newsweek.

Meanwhile, other Democrats are being forced to take a stand on the Israeli Arab conflict by Soros backed groups like ifNotNow.

Duke, who used to head the KKK back in the 1970s, posted several tweets endorsing Gabbard’s 2020 presidential campaign, Duke also changed the background image of his Twitter account on Monday, which enjoys over 50,000 followers. A prominent “Tulsi Gabbard for President” accompanied by the words: “Finally a candidate who will actually put America First rather than Israel First!”

Tulsi Gabbard in 2020. Finally a candidate for President who will really put America First? https://t.co/TITV9VQvc5 — David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) February 4, 2019

Gabbard has been accused of having a history of anti-Israel leanings. Breaking Israel News exposed that the Hawaii rep voted to fund efforts in Hamas controlled Gaza in 2018.

In 2017, Gabbard met with Syrian president Bashar Assad and voiced support for a two-state ‘solution’. Regarding Iran, Gabbard tweeted: “Trump says he doesn’t want war with Iran, but that’s exactly what he wants, because that’s exactly what Saudi Arabia, Netanyahu, al-Qaeda, Bolton, Haley, and other neocons and neolibs want….That’s what he put first — not America.”

Trump says he doesn’t want war with Iran, but that’s exactly what he wants, because that’s exactly what Saudi Arabia, Netanyahu, al-Qaeda, Bolton, Haley, and other NeoCons/NeoLibs want. That’s what he put first–not America. pic.twitter.com/kAPyxlKXDs — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) May 14, 2019

Gabbard was also a cosponsor of Rep. Ilan Omar’s bill to support the right to boycott Israel.

When she was asked to condemn anti-Semitic statements of Rep. Ilhan Omar, Gabbard deflected the request saying: “There are people who have expressed their offense at these statements. I think that what Congresswoman Omar was trying to get at was a deeper issue related to our foreign policy, and I think there’s an important discussion that we have to be able to have openly, even though we may end up disagreeing at the end of it, but we’ve got to be able to have that openness to have the conversation.”