Condition of Policeman Stabbed in Terror Attack Improves; Kidnapping of Soldier Foiled

An Israeli police officer who was stabbed in a terrorist attack in the Old City of Jerusalem on Thursday is improving. The incident occurred near the Temple Mount’s Iron Gate at just after 6:00 p.m. when two terrorists entered the gate and immediately began stabbing one of the policemen stationed there. A 30-year-old police officer was stabbed in his arm and was taken to the Shaare Zedek Medical Center in moderate condition.

Security personnel at the scene opened fire on the two terrorists, killing one and seriously wounding the other.

The hospital reported on Friday that the policeman’s condition had improved.

In a separate incident on Thursday, tragedy was averted when an IDF soldier managed to avoid kidnappers. Israel National News reported that a soldier from the Givati Brigade was on his way home for leave. He was waiting at the Har Keren Junction in southern Israel when a car stopped. IDF soldiers are forbidden from accepting rides due to concerns of kidnapping. The vehicle had darkened windows and its occupants offered the soldier a ride. The soldier declined and the occupants exited, attempting to force the soldier into the car. The soldier cocked his weapon as a warning and a citizen arrived at the scene, prepared to come to the aid of the soldier. At that point, the Arab vehicle fled.