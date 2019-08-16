Two Teens Wounded in Gush Etzion Ramming Attack: Terrorist Killed

“Though I walk through a valley of deepest darkness, I fear no harm, for You are with me; Your rod and Your staff—they comfort me.” Psalms 23:4 (The Israel Bible™)

Two Jewish teens were seriously wounded in a Palestinian terrorist ramming attack in Gush Etzion, just south of Jerusalem. A 17-year-old boy was seriously injured and

a 19-year-old girl was moderately injured when a Palestinian rammed into them at a bus stop on Highway 60 near the town of Elazar.

An IDF statement read: “Following the report regarding a car-ramming attack adjacent to the community of Elazar, southwest of Bethlehem, an initial inquiry into the incident indicates that a terrorist ran over two civilians. The civilians were injured and evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment. The terrorist was neutralized. IDF troops are at the scene.”

The terrorist was neutralized at the scene.

BREAKING: A Palestinian just rammed his car into Israeli civilians standing at a bus stop next to the community of Elazar, south of Jerusalem, injuring 2 Israeli civilians. The terrorist has been neutralized. pic.twitter.com/3vDoCDzfkz — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 16, 2019

The incident comes during a turbulent week. Dvir Sorek, an 18-year-old yeshiva student, was stabbed to death near the Israeli settlement of Migdal Oz in Gush Etzion last week. On Sunday, the holy day of Tisha B’Av, Arabs rioted on the Temple Mount in an attempt to prevent Jews from entering the site. On Thursday, two Palestinians attacked an Israeli policeman, stabbing him in the shoulder. Also on Thursday, an IDF soldier narrowly avoided being kidnapped while standing at a bus stop in southern Israel.