Important Update on Car Ramming Attack near Elazar in Judea

Gush Etzion spokesman Josh Hasten briefs viewers regarding the terror car-ramming attack near Elazar in the Gush Etzion region. During the attack, an Arab terrorist rammed his vehicle into two teenage siblings. One injured moderately and one seriously but stable. The brother, Nachum, is in serious but stable condition. Not going into all the details in this forum, but prayers needed. Below are the names. Noam remains hospitalized as well with injuries (less severe). Nachum Elemeleh Ben Zahava Rivka and Noam Aliza Bat Zahava Rivka