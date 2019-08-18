Important Update on Car Ramming Attack near Elazar in Judea, Israel

I am going to bring her relief and healing. I will heal them and reveal to them abundance of true favor Jeremiah 33:6 (The Israel Bible™)

Gush Etzion spokesman Josh Hasten briefs viewers regarding the terror car-ramming attack near Elazar in the Gush Etzion region. During the attack, an Arab terrorist rammed his vehicle into two teenage siblings. One injured moderately and one seriously but stable.

The brother, Nachum, is in serious but stable condition. Noam remains hospitalized as well with injuries (less severe). and prayers are needed. Below are the names.

Nachum Elemeleh Ben Zahava Rivka and Noam Aliza Bat Zahava Rivka