After Tlaib Backtracks on her Visit to Israel, Trump Excoriates Her

After Israel denied entrance to Ilhan Omar (D, MI) and Rashida Tlaib (D, MN), the latter then sent a letter to Israel’s interior minister Aryeh Deri to request to see her grandmother on humanitarian grounds. In the letter, Tlaib said that she: “will respect any restrictions and will not promote boycotts against Israel during my visit.”

But once permission was granted…

But when Deri approved her request, she suddenly decided against visiting the Jewish state saying: “Silencing me & treating me like a criminal is not what she wants for me. It would kill a piece of me. I have decided that visiting my grandmother under these oppressive conditions stands against everything I believe in–fighting against racism, oppression & injustice.”

Trump weighs in

As soon as President Trump found out, he took to Twitter and in typical Trump fashion, scorched her schizophrenic decision saying: “Tlaib wrote a letter to Israeli officials desperately wanting to visit her grandmother. Permission was quickly granted, whereupon Tlaib obnoxiously turned the approval down, a complete setup. The only real winner here is Tlaib’s grandmother. She doesn’t have to see her now!”

Not just Trump

Trump wasn’t the only politician to rip Tlaib. Aryeh Deri, the interior minister who initially approved Tlaib’s request saying that the congresswoman: “hates Israel more than she loves her grandmother”.

Meanwhile comedian and television host Bill Maher took a jab at Tlaib’s ideology saying that the Boycott Divest and Sanction (BDS) is a “bulls— purity test.”

Upon hearing Maher’s sentiments, Tlaib recommended boycotting the comedian as well as Israel saying: “Maybe folks should boycott his show.”