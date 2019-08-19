Victory in California as Controversial Antisemitic Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum is Defeated

(BOCA RATON, FL) –August 15, 2019 –In Florida this week for speaking events, Proclaiming Justice to The Nations (PJTN) Founder and President, Laurie Cardoza-Moore has gone on record to applaud the alliance of pro-Israel concern organizations whose unified force brought the defeat of the controversial Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum (ESMC) in the State of California. The California State Board of Education announced Monday that the proposed content model will be replaced with an entirely new proposed curriculum.

“PJTN was shoulder-to-shoulder in joining more than 80 national organizations in support of Israel, both Jewish and Christian, in filing a formal letter to the California Department of Education demanding safeguards against political indoctrination and antisemitic content, such as that we found existing in the new ESMC that was being proposed. This is a tremendous victory in the ongoing battle against antisemitism and the extremist factions that seek to indoctrinate America’s children with hatred for Israel within their very classrooms” noted Cardoza-Moore.

Her own organization stirred their rank and file membership to participate in the process. “PJTN Watchmen were mobilized over the past several weeks in individually contacting the offices of the Governor and the State Board of Education in California to post their protest of the proposed ESMC content. I’m very grateful that our organization has the benefit of amazingly pro-active grassroots supporters that will answer the call to action in force, as they did in this case.”

Had it been approved, the curriculum in question would have offered California High school students a full course of study that presented Israel and the Jewish people as part of a system of oppression and privilege that must be fought with resistance, while posing sympathy for pro Palestine rights and agendas. Additional prepared materials for students included a positive cultural lens study of the influence of national figures such as Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Women’s March leader Linda Sarsour—all of whom are associated with antisemitic, anti-Israel rhetoric—and in the case of Omar and Tlaib—a push towards Congress to enact pro BDS legislation to punish Israel.

“CHRISTIANS AND JEWS MUST SPEAK WITH ONE VOICE IN LOUDLY PROCLAIMING ‘NEVER AGAIN!’ ON THE ISSUE OF ANTISEMITIC HATRED”

Cardoza-Moore added: “To PJTN’s valued ally organizations, both Christian and Jewish, I say: Seeing the success of unity, we must take this moment to commit to continue to speak out with ‘one voice’ of opposition against antisemitism wherever it is found. We must now be vigilant to ensure the drafters of the next model curriculum be forewarned that any attempt to promote political, ethnic or religious enmity towards any group or to attempt to weaponize high school students to take action based on enmity towards any race, religion, group or individual will not be tolerated on our watch.”

