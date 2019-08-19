10 Times Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar were Antisemitic

How can I damn whom Hashem has not damned, How doom when Hashem has not doomed? Numbers 23:8 (The Israel Bible™)

After being barred from entering Israel, many have wondered if freshmen congresswomen Rashida Tlaib (D, MI) and Ilhan Omar (D, MN) are really antisemitic or just Muslim that are guilty of association. Hopefully, the following list will clear the air:

1. In May 2019, Tlaib told Skullduggery Podcast claimed there was “a kind of a calming feeling, I always tell folks, when I think of the Holocaust and the tragedy of the Holocaust”

2. Both Tlaib and Omar partnered with Miftah, an antisemitic organization that believes that Jews use Christian blood for Passover

3. Both Tlaib and Omar posted a cartoon by Holocaust denier Carlos Latuff. The cartoon portrays Netanyahu silencing Tlaib even though he allowed her to visit Israel in the end.

4. In January, Tlaib replaced the map of Israel in her office with ‘Palestine’.

Someone has already made a slight alteration to the map that hangs in Rashida Tlaib’s new congressional office. pic.twitter.com/mwyshIog4r — Hannah Allam (@HannahAllam) January 3, 2019

5. Of all countries, including her home country of Somalia, Omar compared Israel, the only Jewish state, to Nazi Germany

6. Tlaib posed with Abbas Hamideh, a Hezbollah supporter who was invited to her inauguration dinner. Hamideh has equated Zionism to Nazism and called Israel a “terrorist entity”.

I was honored to be at Congresswoman @RashidaTlaib swearing in ceremony in #Detroit and private dinner afterward with the entire family, friends and activists across the country. #Palestine #TweetYourThobe #RashidaTlaib pic.twitter.com/caJPN12ODX — Abbas Hamideh (@Resistance48) January 12, 2019

7. In a deleted tweet, Omar implied that the reason Kevin Mccarthy wanted to penalize BDS proponents was because of money saying: ‘it’s all about the Benjamins baby’ espousing classic antisemitic sentiment of Jews controlling the world with money

8. Tlaib blood libeled Israel by blaming the Jewish state for denying her grandmother “equality and freedom” even though her grandmother lives in a village in area A, under complete Palestinian Authority control.

9. In 2006, Tlaib wrote an op-ed column in virulent antisemite Louis Farrakhan’s official publication, The Final Call.

10. According to Tlaib’s colleague, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: parading around a minority as “some kind of evidence of the absence of racism is tokenism”. Tlaib did just that when she summoned her loyalists in the Jewish Vote for Peace group to host a Shabat (Sabbath) ceremony for PR purposes.<

We have Black staff. We don’t parade them around to show the world how diverse our team is, and use that as some kind of evidence of the absence of racism. That’s what tokenism is. https://t.co/5qWMqy9522 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 2, 2019

